Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 191,600 shares, an increase of 64.2% from the August 15th total of 116,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 236,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

KRUS traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $19.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,138. Kura Sushi USA has a 12 month low of $14.75 and a 12 month high of $28.16.

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KRUS. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates revolving sushi bar restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine and a revolving sushi service model. As of April 1, 2019, it operated 21 restaurants in California, Texas, Georgia, and Illinois. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

See Also: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.