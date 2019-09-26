KZ Cash Market Capitalization Tops $26,244.00 (KZC)

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Over the last seven days, KZ Cash has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. KZ Cash has a market cap of $26,244.00 and $214.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KZ Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0168 or 0.00000206 BTC on exchanges including BitBay and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KZ Cash alerts:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006806 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 63.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000045 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded up 43.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

KZ Cash Coin Profile

KZ Cash (KZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz. KZ Cash’s official website is kzcash.kz.

Buying and Selling KZ Cash

KZ Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and BitBay. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KZ Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KZ Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KZ Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KZ Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.