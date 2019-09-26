La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) will announce $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for La-Z-Boy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. La-Z-Boy posted earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th.

On average, analysts expect that La-Z-Boy will report full year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.38. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.62. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for La-Z-Boy.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $413.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.95 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

In other news, SVP Darrell Dewain Edwards sold 14,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total transaction of $495,432.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,988,082.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in La-Z-Boy by 401.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in La-Z-Boy by 2,862.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of La-Z-Boy stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.70. The stock had a trading volume of 149,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,023. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.95 and its 200 day moving average is $32.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.79. La-Z-Boy has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $36.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.30%.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

