Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Acquires 5,002 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned 0.68% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $48,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000.

VXF stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $116.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,497. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $93.42 and a 12 month high of $123.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.05.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a $0.3723 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

