Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 259,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,476 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned 0.16% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $40,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 228.6% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. First National Corp MA ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136.5% in the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000.

VB stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $154.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,972. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $123.80 and a twelve month high of $164.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.53.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a $0.4507 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th.

