Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Grows Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,150,855 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $65,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 17,615 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,121 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 7,587 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 3,730 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 65.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Citigroup set a $62.00 target price on Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.70 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Nomura set a $65.00 target price on Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.30.

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $60.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,668,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,749,224. The stock has a market cap of $248.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.52. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $61.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.67.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.42 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.17%.

In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $981,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,260.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $75,557.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,362.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,698 shares of company stock worth $1,133,593. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

