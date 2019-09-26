Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $59.98 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 782,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 36,806 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $59,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peak Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 14,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,034,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $615,684,000 after buying an additional 28,217 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,147,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $770,631,000 after purchasing an additional 213,413 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 121,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,346,000. 54.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $70.72. The company had a trading volume of 146,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,296,701. The firm has a market cap of $300.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.74. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $64.65 and a twelve month high of $86.89.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, Independent Research set a $74.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.13.

In related news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $661,999.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 189,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,445,432. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.