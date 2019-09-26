Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $77.56 Million Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,538,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,508 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned about 2.86% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $77,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 16,771 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 5,987 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 7,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 118,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after acquiring an additional 17,276 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ISTB traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.45. The company had a trading volume of 16 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,564. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.10. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.64 and a twelve month high of $50.67.

