Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Purchases 43,015 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,276,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,015 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 0.7% of Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.45% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $102,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,720,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,093 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,436,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,711,000 after purchasing an additional 864,061 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,405,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,820,000 after purchasing an additional 685,989 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $42,688,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,282,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,525,000 after purchasing an additional 427,140 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $80.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169,357. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.09. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $77.66 and a twelve month high of $81.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.1558 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

