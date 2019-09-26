Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Sells 3,558 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,117 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,558 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $36,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in 3M by 1,337.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,830,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $490,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633,848 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in 3M by 17,524.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,680,806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $168,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,269 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in 3M by 351.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 540,727 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $93,730,000 after purchasing an additional 755,727 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in 3M by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,134,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,783,640,000 after purchasing an additional 472,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,688,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,613,040,000 after acquiring an additional 407,636 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

In other 3M news, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total transaction of $177,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of 3M stock traded down $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $163.35. 582,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,373,949. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.11 and a 200 day moving average of $179.50. 3M Co has a 52 week low of $154.00 and a 52 week high of $219.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. 3M had a return on equity of 55.05% and a net margin of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $1.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. 3M’s payout ratio is 55.07%.

MMM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on 3M from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $179.00 target price on 3M and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on 3M from $201.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on 3M from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on 3M from $221.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.54.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.