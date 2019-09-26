Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub cut shares of Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

LAWS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lawson Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lawson Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Lawson Products from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Shares of Lawson Products stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 559 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,264. Lawson Products has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $43.23. The company has a market capitalization of $351.48 million, a P/E ratio of 50.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.35). Lawson Products had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $96.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.28 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lawson Products will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Lawson Products by 0.9% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,331,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,111,000 after purchasing an additional 37,707 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lawson Products by 0.4% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 288,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lawson Products by 6.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,509,000 after purchasing an additional 15,515 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Lawson Products by 4.6% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 183,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,744,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lawson Products by 7.5% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,569 shares in the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

