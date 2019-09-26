Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Shares Up 0.8%

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) shares shot up 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $70.10 and last traded at $70.10, 100 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $69.52.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.01. The company has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Legrand Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LGRVF)

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers a range of products and solutions that connect buildings to energy, data, and lighting, such as switches, power sockets, distribution panels, circuit breakers, lighting management products, security systems, trunkings, floor boxes, enclosures, sockets, screen mounts, uninterruptible power supply devices, tubes, ducts, extensions, and others.

