LEOcoin Price Reaches $0.0116 on Top Exchanges (LEO)

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 26th. LEOcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and $4,292.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LEOcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0116 or 0.00000143 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LEOxChange, Bit-Z, Livecoin and TOPBTC. Over the last week, LEOcoin has traded down 29.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LEOcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8,139.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $164.73 or 0.02026312 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.07 or 0.02670140 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.28 or 0.00667680 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00012832 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.84 or 0.00711544 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00057860 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.81 or 0.00440555 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012367 BTC.

About LEOcoin

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 129,367,839 coins and its circulating supply is 121,010,421 coins. LEOcoin’s official website is www.leocoin.org. LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

LEOcoin Coin Trading

LEOcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LEOxChange, TOPBTC, C-CEX, Livecoin and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LEOcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LEOcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LEOcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LEOcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.