Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.69 Million

Equities research analysts expect Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) to post sales of $16.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Level One Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.87 million. Level One Bancorp posted sales of $14.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Level One Bancorp will report full year sales of $63.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $63.00 million to $63.95 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $78.89 million, with estimates ranging from $78.28 million to $79.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Level One Bancorp.

Get Level One Bancorp alerts:

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $15.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.55 million. Level One Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 18.06%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Level One Bancorp from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Sandler O’Neill assumed coverage on shares of Level One Bancorp in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $25.00 target price on shares of Level One Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Level One Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Level One Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

In related news, Director James L. Bellinson purchased 5,000 shares of Level One Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.75 per share, for a total transaction of $118,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara E. Allushuski purchased 1,750 shares of Level One Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.59 per share, for a total transaction of $41,282.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 11,750 shares of company stock worth $277,833. 37.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEVL. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Level One Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $348,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 6,245.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 31,227 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after buying an additional 7,793 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 129.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 6,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 123,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Level One Bancorp stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $24.42. 5,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,641. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.95 million, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.85. Level One Bancorp has a 1 year low of $20.89 and a 1 year high of $28.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Level One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.38%.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. It offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings, other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts.

Featured Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Level One Bancorp (LEVL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Level One Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Level One Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.