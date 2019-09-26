Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $12.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LEXINGTON CORP PROPERTIES INC is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, operation, management of a diverse portfolio of real properties. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LXP. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Lexington Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $10.00 price objective on Lexington Realty Trust and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.88.

Shares of Lexington Realty Trust stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,682,975. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $7.66 and a 12 month high of $10.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.28 and a 200 day moving average of $9.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -20.15 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $80.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.61 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 84.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 42.71%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 3.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,889,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,419,000 after buying an additional 176,646 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 3.9% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 234,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 21.3% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 41,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 0.6% during the second quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 1,455,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,694,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

