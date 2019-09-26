Lexington Realty Trust Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:LXP)

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.102 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

Lexington Realty Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Lexington Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 43.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lexington Realty Trust to earn $0.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.41 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.9%.

Shares of LXP traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.32. 44,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,682,975. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of -20.15 and a beta of 0.88. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $7.66 and a 52 week high of $10.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $80.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.61 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 84.56% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LXP shares. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI set a $10.00 price objective on Lexington Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

