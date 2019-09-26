Liberum Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for Shaftesbury (LON:SHB)

Liberum Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) in a research report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

SHB has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 815 ($10.65) target price (down previously from GBX 960 ($12.54)) on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Numis Securities restated a hold rating and set a GBX 909 ($11.88) target price on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Shaftesbury from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Shaftesbury presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 864.33 ($11.29).

Get Shaftesbury alerts:

SHB traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 906.50 ($11.85). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,936. Shaftesbury has a twelve month low of GBX 734 ($9.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 935.50 ($12.22). The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 820.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 840.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.16.

In related news, insider Richard Akers acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 810 ($10.58) per share, with a total value of £16,200 ($21,168.17).

About Shaftesbury

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which owns a portfolio extending to 15 acres in the heart of London's West End. Shaftesbury focuses on retail, restaurants and leisure in highly popular, sought-after and prosperous locations mainly concentrated in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown but also include substantial ownership in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Shaftesbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaftesbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.