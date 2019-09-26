LIFE (LIFE) Price Down 26.1% This Week

LIFE (CURRENCY:LIFE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. LIFE has a market cap of $526,053.00 and approximately $16,057.00 worth of LIFE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LIFE has traded down 26.1% against the dollar. One LIFE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, HitBTC, IDEX and Tidex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012303 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00189419 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.39 or 0.01034428 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000713 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000157 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00020475 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00087871 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LIFE Token Profile

LIFE’s genesis date was September 21st, 2017. LIFE’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,442,468,688 tokens. The Reddit community for LIFE is /r/LIFEtoken. LIFE’s official Twitter account is @LIFEtoken_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. LIFE’s official website is www.lifelabs.io.

Buying and Selling LIFE

LIFE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, IDEX, HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LIFE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LIFE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LIFE using one of the exchanges listed above.

