Lightning Bitcoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $6.78 Million (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market cap of $7.20 million and approximately $6.78 million worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $1.87 or 0.00022943 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, ZB.COM and BtcTrade.im.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.28 or 0.00667680 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00012832 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00010749 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC. Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

Lightning Bitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, BtcTrade.im and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

