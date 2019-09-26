LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Shares Up 6%

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) shot up 6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.88 and last traded at $0.88, 127,121 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 18% from the average session volume of 107,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LPTH. Zacks Investment Research cut LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. B. Riley set a $2.00 target price on LightPath Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average of $1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $21.97 million, a PE ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LightPath Technologies stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,133,546 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,100 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 4.39% of LightPath Technologies worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical materials used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in various industries, including defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

