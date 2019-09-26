Linda Trading 34.1% Lower Over Last Week (LINDA)

Linda (CURRENCY:LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 26th. Linda has a market cap of $6.44 million and approximately $169.00 worth of Linda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Linda coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex, BTC-Alpha, Cryptohub and Stocks.Exchange. In the last seven days, Linda has traded 34.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 84.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00013650 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000050 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safe Trade Coin (XSTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Linda Coin Profile

Linda (LINDA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2017. Linda’s total supply is 13,437,823,020 coins and its circulating supply is 13,243,946,781 coins. Linda’s official website is lindacoin.com. Linda’s official Twitter account is @Lindaproject.

Buying and Selling Linda

Linda can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BitFlip, Nanex, Graviex, Cryptohub, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linda should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Linda using one of the exchanges listed above.

