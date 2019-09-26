Litecred 24-Hour Volume Hits $21.00 (LTCR)

Litecred (CURRENCY:LTCR) traded 36.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One Litecred coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Litecred has traded 54.6% lower against the dollar. Litecred has a market cap of $9,739.00 and approximately $21.00 worth of Litecred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.84 or 0.00854337 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00027845 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00208827 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005690 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001935 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003405 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003654 BTC.

Litecred Profile

Litecred (CRYPTO:LTCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the QuBit hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2016. Litecred’s total supply is 30,227,750 coins. Litecred’s official Twitter account is @litecredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Litecred

Litecred can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

