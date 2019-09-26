Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Live Oak Bancshares Inc. is the parent and registered bank holding company of Live Oak Banking Company which offers online platform for small business lending. The company accepts deposit products as well as offers loans which comprise small business administration loans; conventional commercial business loans to small and medium sized businesses and construction loans. It offers loans to the veterinary, pharmacy, investment advisory, beverages, funeral homes, entertainment centers, agricultural and healthcare sectors. Live Oak Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina. “

LOB has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub downgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Live Oak Bancshares has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.67.

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,403. Live Oak Bancshares has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $27.80. The company has a market capitalization of $743.91 million, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.91.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $48.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.56 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 12.24%. Analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 600,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,888,000 after purchasing an additional 157,864 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,296,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 194.5% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 107,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 71,083 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 549.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 50,438 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 805,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,815,000 after purchasing an additional 34,851 shares in the last quarter. 43.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

