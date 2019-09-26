Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Lloyds Banking Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank lowered Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

LYG stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.62. The company had a trading volume of 105,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,061,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.90. Lloyds Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $3.46.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 23.57%. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. FLC Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

