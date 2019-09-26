LMP Corporate Loan Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund (NYSE:TLI) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $9.48

LMP Corporate Loan Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund (NYSE:TLI) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.48 and traded as low as $9.49. LMP Corporate Loan Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund shares last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 400 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.57.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LMP Corporate Loan Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LMP Corporate Loan Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund (NYSE:TLI) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,570 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,461 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned about 1.02% of LMP Corporate Loan Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 39.05% of the company’s stock.

About LMP Corporate Loan Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund (NYSE:TLI)

Western Asset Corporate Loan Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management. The fund invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

