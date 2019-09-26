LocalCoinSwap Hits 1-Day Volume of $357.00 (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. LocalCoinSwap has a total market capitalization of $294,937.00 and $357.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LocalCoinSwap token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003505 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00077391 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00374046 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012265 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008878 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000096 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

LCS is a token. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 72,732,420 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,254,643 tokens. The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap. The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com. LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LocalCoinSwap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

