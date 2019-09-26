LogisCoin (LGS) Price Up 170.8% Over Last 7 Days

LogisCoin (CURRENCY:LGS) traded up 242.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. LogisCoin has a total market cap of $17,630.00 and $4.00 worth of LogisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LogisCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. During the last week, LogisCoin has traded up 170.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012349 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00189305 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $84.19 or 0.01036296 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000159 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00020699 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00088181 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About LogisCoin

LogisCoin’s total supply is 2,351,215 coins and its circulating supply is 2,351,213 coins. The official website for LogisCoin is logiscoin.cc. LogisCoin’s official Twitter account is @logiscoin.

Buying and Selling LogisCoin

LogisCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LogisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LogisCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LogisCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

