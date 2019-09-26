Loop Capital Analysts Give Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) a $145.00 Price Target

Loop Capital set a $145.00 price target on Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) in a research note released on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Five Below from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $137.22.

Get Five Below alerts:

FIVE stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $128.09. 416,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,059,641. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.84, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.80. Five Below has a 1-year low of $86.57 and a 1-year high of $148.21.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $417.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.38 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Five Below will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 584 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 19,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 6,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Recommended Story: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.