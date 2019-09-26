Loopring [NEO] (LRN) 1-Day Volume Hits $2,023.00

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Loopring [NEO] has a total market cap of $1.97 million and approximately $2,023.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loopring [NEO] token can now be bought for $0.0173 or 0.00000213 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, CoinMex, DragonEX and Switcheo Network. During the last week, Loopring [NEO] has traded down 16.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012336 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00191192 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.26 or 0.01036142 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000723 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000159 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00020471 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00088863 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 tokens. Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg. The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loopring [NEO]’s official website is loopring.org. The official message board for Loopring [NEO] is medium.com/loopring-protocol.

Loopring [NEO] Token Trading

Loopring [NEO] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinMex, IDAX, Switcheo Network, Gate.io and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring [NEO] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring [NEO] using one of the exchanges listed above.

