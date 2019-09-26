Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Given a $70.00 Price Target by Needham & Company LLC Analysts

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) received a $70.00 target price from research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.25% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.84.

NASDAQ:LITE traded down $0.46 on Monday, hitting $55.89. The stock had a trading volume of 631,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.36. Lumentum has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $63.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.52.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.54 million. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 18.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lumentum will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jason Reinhardt sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.56, for a total value of $1,489,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,315.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $48,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,550,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,158 shares of company stock valued at $5,151,625 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 50,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 86,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,587,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

