Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) PT Set at $8.00 by Morgan Stanley

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) has been given a $8.00 price objective by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 67.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LUNMF. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Lundin Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LUNMF traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.78. The company had a trading volume of 54,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,890. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.74 and its 200 day moving average is $4.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 45.18 and a beta of 2.05. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $369.25 million during the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 5.07%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland; and the Chapada copper-gold mine located in Brazil.

