LXRandCo (TSE:LXR) Shares Up 31.3%

LXRandCo Inc (TSE:LXR)’s stock price shot up 31.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21, 167,655 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 224% from the average session volume of 51,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.26 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 million and a PE ratio of -0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.28.

LXRandCo Company Profile (TSE:LXR)

LXRandCo, Inc operates as an omni-channel retailer of branded vintage luxury handbags and accessories. The company is involved in the sale of its products through a retail network of stores located in department stores in Canada, the United States, and Europe; wholesale operations primarily in the United States; and its own e-commerce Website.

