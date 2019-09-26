M Holdings Securities Inc. Has $287,000 Holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 9.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,564 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOD. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 282.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 160,633 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,920,000 after buying an additional 5,723 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 12.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 356,391 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,479,000 after buying an additional 39,223 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 34,754 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 148,838 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,706,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

VOD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Vodafone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.12.

VOD opened at $20.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $52.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1 year low of $15.53 and a 1 year high of $22.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.72.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

