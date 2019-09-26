M Holdings Securities Inc. Has $664,000 Holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDOG. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 45.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 473,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,602,000 after buying an additional 148,890 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 210.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 76,615 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 145.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 121,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 72,073 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,387,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 76.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 18,508 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SDOG stock opened at $43.67 on Thursday. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 1 year low of $36.92 and a 1 year high of $46.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.57 and its 200-day moving average is $43.10.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.3844 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%.

