M Holdings Securities Inc. Has $735,000 Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 422 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

EEM opened at $41.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.45 and its 200-day moving average is $41.99. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.58 and a 1-year high of $44.84.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

