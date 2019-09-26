Macau Property Opportunities Fund (LON:MPO) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $123.53

Macau Property Opportunities Fund Ltd. (LON:MPO) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $123.53 and traded as low as $129.75. Macau Property Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $129.75, with a volume of 342 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.99, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 138.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 123.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.62 million and a PE ratio of 1.53.

About Macau Property Opportunities Fund (LON:MPO)

Premium listed on the London Stock Exchange, Macau Property Opportunities Fund Limited is a closedend investment company registered in Guernsey and is the only quoted property fund dedicated to investing in Macau, the world's largest gaming market and the only city in China where gaming is legalised.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Macau Property Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macau Property Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.