MAI Capital Management Acquires 4,682 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Titan Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 268.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 74.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MRK traded up $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $83.63. 172,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,234,581. The company has a market capitalization of $215.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.05. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.10 and a 52-week high of $87.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.34% and a net margin of 21.10%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.69%.

MRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, September 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Leerink Swann began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.29.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $546,873.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,783,245.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

