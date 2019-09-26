MAI Capital Management Buys 350 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 0.9% of MAI Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. MAI Capital Management owned about 0.09% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $20,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 100.9% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $179.72. 10,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,735. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.48. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $140.49 and a one year high of $185.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.6213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.3%.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

