MAI Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 2,073.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,886,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,852,443,000 after buying an additional 14,201,379 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,522,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,366,651,000 after buying an additional 4,401,622 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 12,204.4% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,259,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $325,980,000 after buying an additional 3,233,312 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 59.6% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,518,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $602,978,000 after buying an additional 2,061,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,513,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,600,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,940 shares in the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Joseph C. Geagea sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $4,218,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,218,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,750 shares of company stock valued at $10,648,200. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $2.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $120.64. The stock had a trading volume of 354,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,522,621. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $237.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.01. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.22 and a fifty-two week high of $127.60.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $38.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.70%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVX. Barclays began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Independent Research set a $127.00 price target on shares of Chevron and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen set a $140.00 price target on shares of Chevron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.22.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

