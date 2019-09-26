MAI Capital Management Has $67.79 Million Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

MAI Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises 3.1% of MAI Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $67,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDY. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded down $2.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $352.01. The stock had a trading volume of 33,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,437. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $284.45 and a 52 week high of $369.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $346.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $349.06.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $1.3726 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

