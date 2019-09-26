MAI Capital Management Purchases 1,091 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

MAI Capital Management raised its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,769 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 205,910.9% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,393,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $339,300,000 after buying an additional 3,391,353 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2,010.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,214,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,397,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,515 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,752,079 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,145,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,824 shares during the period. Packer & Co Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4,018.6% during the 2nd quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 958,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,202,000 after purchasing an additional 935,325 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,028,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,114,175,000 after purchasing an additional 355,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOGL. FBN Securities set a $1,400.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on Alphabet from $1,290.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America set a $1,450.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,375.78.

GOOGL stock traded down $13.76 on Thursday, reaching $1,232.18. 44,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,139,719. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $977.66 and a one year high of $1,296.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The company has a market cap of $855.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,197.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,172.51.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $31.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.90 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 51.29 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

