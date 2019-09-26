Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) Shares Gap Up to $2.44

Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.07, but opened at $2.44. Mallinckrodt shares last traded at $2.45, with a volume of 17,953,364 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Mallinckrodt from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Mallinckrodt to $7.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $2.00 price objective on Mallinckrodt and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Leerink Swann set a $2.00 price objective on Mallinckrodt and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays set a $5.00 price objective on Mallinckrodt and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mallinckrodt presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.19.

The company has a market capitalization of $204.14 million, a P/E ratio of 0.31, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $823.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.55 million. Mallinckrodt had a positive return on equity of 18.96% and a negative net margin of 111.46%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mallinckrodt PLC will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNK. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mallinckrodt by 1,239.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mallinckrodt in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mallinckrodt by 151.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 5,519 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Mallinckrodt in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mallinckrodt in the second quarter valued at about $92,000.

About Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK)

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

