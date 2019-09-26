Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) Stock Price Down 8%

Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK)’s stock price dropped 8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.27 and last traded at $2.29, approximately 6,383,306 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 4,467,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.49.

MNK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $2.00 price objective on Mallinckrodt and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Mallinckrodt from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $5.00 price objective on Mallinckrodt and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays set a $5.00 price objective on Mallinckrodt and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.19.

Get Mallinckrodt alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.24.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $823.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.55 million. Mallinckrodt had a negative net margin of 111.46% and a positive return on equity of 18.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mallinckrodt PLC will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mallinckrodt by 1,239.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mallinckrodt in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mallinckrodt by 151.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mallinckrodt in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mallinckrodt in the second quarter valued at about $92,000.

Mallinckrodt Company Profile (NYSE:MNK)

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Mallinckrodt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mallinckrodt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.