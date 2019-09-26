Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) PT Set at $20.00 by Bank of America

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) received a $20.00 price objective from Bank of America in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.32% from the company’s current price.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Shares of MANU stock traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $16.35. 64,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,842. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.50 million, a PE ratio of 51.09, a P/E/G ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 0.69. Manchester United has a one year low of $16.07 and a one year high of $23.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Manchester United by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Manchester United by 1,449.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,087 shares during the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Manchester United by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 110,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 6,152 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manchester United during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Manchester United by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,735,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,266,000 after acquiring an additional 14,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

