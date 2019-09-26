Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Tudor Pickering

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) was downgraded by Tudor Pickering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

MRO has been the subject of several other research reports. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Atlantic Securities lowered Marathon Oil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. ValuEngine raised Marathon Oil from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered Marathon Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $21.00 price objective on Marathon Oil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.59.

Shares of MRO opened at $12.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Marathon Oil has a 1 year low of $11.39 and a 1 year high of $24.20.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 16.15%. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRO. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 268.8% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 268.8% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

