MARFRIG ALIMENT/S (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of MARFRIG ALIMENT/S (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) were down 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.72 and last traded at $2.72, approximately 36,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 40,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.73.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of MARFRIG ALIMENT/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.79.

About MARFRIG ALIMENT/S (OTCMKTS:MRRTY)

Marfrig Global Foods SA operates in the food and food service industries in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Marfrig Beef and Keystone segments. The company is involved in the production, processing, distribution, and sale of animal protein, such as beef, lamb, and poultry; and various other food products, including breaded products, ready-to-eat meals, fish, frozen vegetables, desserts, and others.

