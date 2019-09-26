Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $237.10.

Several research firms have weighed in on MLM. ValuEngine raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Longbow Research set a $265.00 price target on Martin Marietta Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.22 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

Martin Marietta Materials stock traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $272.91. 9,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.65. The company has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.11. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12-month low of $150.75 and a 12-month high of $271.49.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 27.19%.

In other news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 7,440 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total value of $1,886,188.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,179,994.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 2,821 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.93, for a total value of $696,589.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,111,802.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,485 shares of company stock valued at $5,317,618. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter worth about $864,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 51.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 63,470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,597,000 after purchasing an additional 21,440 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter worth about $278,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 13.1% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 29,962 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter worth about $86,000.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

