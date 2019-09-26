Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Shares Gap Down to $10.99

Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.24, but opened at $10.99. Mattel shares last traded at $10.92, with a volume of 2,471,792 shares.

MAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mattel in a report on Friday, July 19th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Mattel to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. BidaskClub lowered Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Mattel in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Mattel from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.92.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $860.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.24 million. Mattel had a negative return on equity of 28.70% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. Mattel’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. Analysts expect that Mattel Inc will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Mattel by 361.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. grew its stake in Mattel by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 63,534 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Mattel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Mattel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Mattel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000.

About Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT)

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

