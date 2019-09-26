MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.03

MAV Beauty Brands Inc (TSE:MAV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$4.03 and last traded at C$4.03, with a volume of 7806 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.07.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MAV shares. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of MAV Beauty Brands from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of MAV Beauty Brands from C$13.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of MAV Beauty Brands from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of MAV Beauty Brands from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.08, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.98 million and a PE ratio of -44.89.

MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$33.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$34.75 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that MAV Beauty Brands Inc will post 0.5899999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company offers hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoos, conditioners, hair styling products, treatments, body wash products, and body and hand lotions under the Marc Anthony True Professional, Renpure, and Cake Beauty brand names.

