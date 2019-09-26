MediPharm Labs (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) Given a $8.50 Price Target by Canaccord Genuity Analysts

MediPharm Labs (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) has been given a $8.50 target price by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 140.79% from the company’s current price.

Shares of MEDIF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,032. MediPharm Labs has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $5.65.

Get MediPharm Labs alerts:

MediPharm Labs Company Profile

MediPharm Labs Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells pharma-grade cannabis oil and concentrates for derivative products in Canada and Australia. It also provides cannabis contract processing services to licensed producers and growers; and tolling services to Canadian licensed cultivators of cannabis for selling cannabis oil, formulations, and derivatives under their own brand.

Recommended Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for MediPharm Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediPharm Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.